DMX Dies After Heart Attack

Earl Simmons, the rapper known as DMX (Dark Man X), died on April 9, 2021 after suffering a heart attack.

He was 50 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” his family said in a statement.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

The rapper was removed from life support after a number of brain function tests. He was placed on a ventilator after he suffered a heart attack on April 2 at about 11 p.m. EST at his home in White Plains.

DMX burst onto the rap scene in the 1990s and released his debut album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, in 1998.

After the deaths of fellow rappers, The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, DMX became a star of hardcore hip hop and was the premier artist signed to the Ruffhouse Records label.

His single, “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” helped to seal his critical and commercial success.

He had a huge cultural impact and influence. He was one of the most successful hardcore rappers to cross over to the mainstream, with hits including “Get At Me Dog” in 1998, “Party Up,” in 1999 and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” in 2003.

His first five albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

DMX received three Grammy nominations. In 2000, his single, “Party Up” was in the running for the Best Rap Solo Performance and his album, …And Then There Was X was nominated for Best Rap Album. In 2001, he was again nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance with his hit “Who We Be.”

He was also a charismatic film star in movies like Belly, Romeo Must Die, and Exit Wounds.

Unfortunately, DMX’s issues with substance abuse and his legal issues sometimes overshadowed his professional success.

He pleaded guilty to tax fraud in 2017 and was sentenced to one year in prison.

In 2019, DMX cancelled a planned concert tour to seek treatment for addiction, saying at the time that he was “putting family and sobriety first.”

In an interview that year, he said, “I just need to have a purpose. And I don’t even know that purpose, because God has given me that purpose since before I was in the womb, so I’m going to fulfill that purpose … whether I want to or not, whether I know it or not, because the story has already been written. If you appreciate the good, then you have to accept the bad.”

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, CNN.COM, GRAMMY.COM, ROLLINGSTONE.COM, THEGUARDIAN.COM