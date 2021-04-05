DMX Hospitalized

American rapper DMX is on life support in a White Plains, N.Y. hospital, his attorney, Murray Richman confirmed on April 4.

Richman said DMX suffered a heart attack on April 2 at about 11 p.m. EST at his home in White Plains, and he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator.

“He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill,” Richman said, but he could not confirm reports that the rapper suffered from a drug overdose. DMX has battled substance abuse for a few years and his last stay in rehab was in 2019.

Richman is aware of the 50-year-old rapper’s medical prognosis but declined to comment on it.

“I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son,” the lawyer said.

“He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”

Richman has known the Ruff Ryders’ Anthem artist for 25 years. He said he was in contact with the rapper’s family.

DMX’s family said in a statement, “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.”

Born Earl Simmons, DMX burst onto the rap scene in the late 1990s with songs including “Party Up” and “Get At Me Dog.” His first five albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

As an actor, DMX starred in the movies Romeo Must Die and Never Die Alone and on television.

DMX has received three Grammy nominations. In 2000, his single, “Party Up” was in the running for the Best Rap Solo Performance and his album, …And Then There Was X was nominated for Best Rap Album. In 2001, he was again nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance with his hit “Who We Be.”

