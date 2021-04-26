DMX Remembered

The late rapper Earl “DMX” Simmons was memorialized during two celebrations on April 24 and 25 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

A memorial service was held at the Barclays Center on April 24.

Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir performed some of their tracks, including “Back to Life,” and “Keep on Movin,” before X’s family, including his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom and his children joined them on stage.

X’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons, saluted Lindstrom for her strength.

Nas described DMX as a “longtime friend” and “Hip Hop icon.”

“It’s an honor to be here tonight but at the same time, it’s a sad day. It’s a glorious day,” the Queens rapper said. “I just want to say I’m honored to be here.”

Eve reminisced about her fellow Ruff Ryder.

“I am seriously the luckiest, luckiest woman in the world to have been adopted by the Ruff Ryders, but to have known DMX the way that I knew him as a man, a father, a friend.”

“This is so hard y’all. What I pray, what I hope, I pray to God, I pray to our angels, our ancestors, that his journey was smooth. I know that he will rest in power. Rest in love, but most of all he feel rest in peace,” she said.

Swizz Beatz and the Ruff Ryders held a brief moment of silence for DMX.

On April 25, a homegoing celebration was held at the Christian Cultural Center. It was streamed online.

Attendees heard from Stephanie Reed, X’s good friend, who said they were tight, like sisters and brothers, and “it was an honour to be around him.”

“Prayer was very important to DMX,” she added. “He prayed before every concert.”

Kevin Liles, former DEF Jam President said he was, “blessed to be of service to X, and for X, for more than 25 years.”

Joaquin “Waah” Dean, founder of the Ruff Ryders said, “X left us to bring us together. … We need each other.”

DMX suffered a heart attack on April 2 and died on April 9.

