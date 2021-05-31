DMX’s New Album

DMX’s eighth studio album, Exodus, was released during a private release party on May 28.

Attendees at the party included Swizz Beatz, Ruff Ryders’s CEO and founders Darin “Dee” Dean and Joaquin “Waah” Dean, Mary J. Blige, A$AP Ferg, and others.

Fans could also join the party virtually and get to listen to the 13-track project for the first time.

Exodus is the first X album from Def Jam Records since 2003’s Grand Champ.

It features collaborations with Jay-Z, Nas, Lil’ Wayne, Snoop Dog, Usher, Bono and more.

X’s 4-year-old son Exodus Simmons appears on the track, “Walking In the Rain.”

Beatz, who is also the executive producer on the album said it was originally tilted, It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot…Again. He and X started working on the project in the summer of 2020 at Snoop Dog’s L.A. studio. Beatz put the finishing touches on the album after X died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 50.

Beatz said in a statement:

My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

Beatz’s eldest son, Nasir Dean said that the album has a powerful “message that needs to be heard.”

Ruff Ryders’s Waah explained, “this is the first album X showed love with a little bit of everybody on it because he wanted the love to come in.”

Waah also hinted that X recorded enough music to release more albums.

SOURCES: HOT97.COM, PITCHFORK.COM, ROLLINGSTONE.COM