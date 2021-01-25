Drake Album Delayed

Toronto rapper Drake

Photo credit: Drake

Drake fans will wait a little longer for his Certified Lover Boy album.

The album is the Toronto artist’s six studio full-length album and the follow-up to his 2018 chart-topping Scorpion.

Drake teased his fans on Oct. 24, 2020 when he posted a video clip on social media. The clip ended with a general release date of “January 2021” on the screen.

On Jan. 20, Drake again took to social media to update his fans on the album.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he wrote. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

The 34-year-old rapper had surgery on his knee late in 2020. The surgery could be linked to the three knee ligaments he tore in 2009, but the official reason is unknown.

SOURCES: BILLBOARD.COM, URBANISLANDZ.COM