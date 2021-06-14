Drake History, New Album

Drake and Live Nation are the masterminds behind a new concert venue coming to Toronto.

The 2,500 seat space, named History, is currently under construction in The Beaches neighbourhood.

The live entertainment facility will launch “later this year” and host about 200 events per year, according to Live Nation.

Fans will enjoy an intimate experience with their favourite artists as the space is larger than a club and smaller than a stadium.

“Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History,” Drake said in a statement.

“I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”

The venue includes a convertible general admission area and reserved seating configurations for a variety of events including concerts, live entertainment, galas, and community programs.

In more Drake news, the rapper hinted recently that his new album, Certified Lover Boy, will drop before the end of the summer.

In an interview on June 12 during the Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event, Drake said he wanted to attend the Murda Mook and Reed Dollaz rap battle in mid-September.

The Canadian superstar said, “Oh, yeah, I’ll be there. My album will be out by then.”

