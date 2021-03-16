Drake Makes History

Toronto’s Drake is the first artist ever to debut three songs in the top three spots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time.

The March 16, 2021 chart shows Drake’s new song, “What’s Next” at No. 1 followed by “Wants and Needs,” featuring Lil Baby, at No. 2, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” featuring Rick Ross, at No. 3.

The tracks were released on the Toronto rapper’s three-track EP “Scary Hours 2” on March 5.

Drake shone the spotlight on his hometown in the video for “What’s Next.” He takes a walk in Toronto’s Yonge and Dundas Square, hangs out at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, and highlights the CN Tower.

In “Lemon Pepper Freestyle”, the Grammy winner raps about dropping his 3-year-old son Adonis, at school.

“Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil’ man/ Recess hits, daddy prolly made another M/ School bell rings and I’m out there to get him again.”

He then comments on parent-teacher conferences.

“Yeah, teacher-parent meetings, wives get googly-eyed/ Regardless of what they husbands do to provide/ Askin’ if I know Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.”

Adonis’s mother is French artist, Sophie Brussaux.

Drake joins The Beatles and Ariana Grande as the only acts ever to rank at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 on the Hot 100 simultaneously. He’s the first solo male to earn the honour.

SOURCES: BILLBOARD.COM, ELITEDAILY.COM, PEOPLE.COM