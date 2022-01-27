Drivers warned of significant traffic delays on highways as trucker convoy enters Ontario

Photo Credit: CTV NEWS

The group of truckers began a cross-country trip in British Columbia on the weekend and is headed to Ottawa. They are protesting mandates that require truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border to be vaccinated.

The Ontario Provincial Police said delays are expected on the QEW, Highway 400, Highway 426, Highway 403, and Highway 401 over the next few days.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says “If you are a motorist in the GTA, plan ahead and expect delays.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance has estimated that about 15 percent of truckers — as many as 16,000 — are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

It has strongly denounced any protests on public roadways, highways and bridges and has urged all truckers to get inoculated.