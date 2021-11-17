Education minister claims federal child-care plan would ‘shortchange’ Ontario

Source: CP24

The federal Liberal government has now reached deals with every province outside of Ontario and New Brunswick, as it works to deliver on a 30 billion dollar national child-care program that it included in April’s federal budget and campaigned heavily on this past fall.

As part of the agreements, the provinces have committed to cutting the average child-care fees at non-profit centres in half by the end of 2022 on the way to eventually reducing all child-care costs to an average of ten dollar per day within five years.

Well, Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that the Trudeau government’s national child-care plan could set up Ontario for “short-term success” but “long-term failure.

The program could mean big savings for Toronto parents who face the highest median daycare fee in the country at 22,394 a year.