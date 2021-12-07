Education minister says feds now have Ontario’s ‘full complete financials’ amid dispute over child-care funding

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that the Ford government is now awaiting a response from the feds after providing them with financial information that he claims supports Ontario’s request for a larger share of the $30 billion national child-care plan.

Ontario and New Brunswick are the only provinces that have not yet signed on to the accord, which aims to cut the price of licensed child-care spaces in half by the end of 2022 before further lowering it to an average of $10 a day by 2026.

Federal officials, meanwhile, had said as recently as last month that Ontario had yet to even submit a detailed action plan for how it would spend the federal funds, which would be the first formal steps in negotiations.