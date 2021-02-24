Elba Drops New Music

People get ready, Idris Elba is dropping some new music.

The actor, recording artist and DJ shared some music news recently.

“So I’ve got some really cool music coming, been working with Franky Wah on a tune I’m looking forward to dropping. I’ve got a bit of a banger, I don’t want to say too much but me, Megan Thee Stallion and Davido that’s coming. Shout out to the fanatics,” he said.

Elba is not shy when it comes to collaborations. James Blake appeared on Elba’s Mi Mandela album, and Elba presented the history of dance music in a powerful monologue on Inner City’s 2020 We All Move Together album.

If that’s not enough, he DJ’d for Madonna twice in 2015. He helped The Queen of Pop at her concerts in London and Berlin.

“I am a DJ for hire, and she wanted a great one,” Elba explained. “I was excited, I had a great time. Madonna is a legend. I got there, I met a beautiful person that has been working for ever and ever, amen, and is still going. She did an incredible show.”

Elba did not share details about when his new music will drop.

