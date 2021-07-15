Emmy Nominees Revealed

The nominees for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards were released earlier this week, and history has been made with 37 black actors receiving nominations.

Fans should be looking towards the Outstanding lead Actor/Actress in a drama series category, as black talent was nominated in six of the possible 12 names listed. Black stardom is getting the recognition it deserves, and actors like Sterling K. Brown, Regé-Jean Page, and Uzo Aduba are making that clear.

Black creators and directors are also set to be showcased at the awards. Leading the pack are Lovecraft Country, created by Misha Green, and I May Destroy You, created by Michaela Coel, with both series receiving 18 nominations apiece.

Even more history was made with the names slated for potential awards, with MJ Rodriguez becoming the first trans woman to be nominated in a lead acting category for her role as Blanca in Pose. Co-star Billy Porter was the first openly gay black man to be nominated and win the Outstanding Lead Actor award back in 2019.

“I am over the moon,” said Rodriguez on her groundbreaking Emmy nom. “And being alongside some amazing female actresses, it’s crazy to think that I’m even in this category!”

Artist The Weeknd may also hear his name called during the ceremony, as unlike the Grammy’s the artist was at least nominated for an award. He was nominated in the Outstanding Variety Special (live) category for his performance in the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Emmy Awards are set to take place on September 20, so there’s plenty of time to binge some of these series if you haven’t already.