Essence Black Women Awards

Multi-award winner Whoopi Goldberg and Golden Globe winner Andra Day are among the honorees at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event on April 22.

The 14-annual event is usually a private, invitation-only luncheon held during Oscars week, but this year Essence decided to broadcast the ceremony online.

Other honorees include actor, singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo, Emmy Award-Winning Actress Zendaya, and actor Michaela Coel.

Best actress Oscar nominee Day will perform during the event. She plays the title role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and said it was a huge honor to play Holiday.

“Being able to play her was such a blessing, and a really transformative experience. But it also was a heavy burden to carry, to want to honor her legacy and to do it well. She lived a hard life but a beautiful life.”

Since 2008, Essence has honored 65 Black actresses, directors, producers, writers, costume designers and more including Niecy Nash, Melina Matsoukas, Lashana Lynch, and Brittany Howard.

Hosted by Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox, the 2021 version of the ceremony will focus on the resiliency of Black women in Hollywood throughout its history and through the pandemic.

