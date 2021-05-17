Father’s Day Special on OWN

Oprah Winfrey and Sterling K. Brown will host Honoring Our Kings: OWN Honors Black Fatherhood on Father’ Day, June 15.

“We want to honor the Black Kings who stand firm and proud in their role as a father, and celebrate the love and joy they bring to their families and communities,” Winfrey said.

The guest list was not released, but the two-hour special will feature everyday Dads, celebrity fathers and musical performances. Everything will celebrate the fathers in our lives.

“The greatest role of my life happened 10 years ago when I became a father for the first time,” said Brown, who is also an executive producer. “I am honored to celebrate these exceptional men who are my ‘Brothers in Fatherhood’, and continue to shift the national perception of Black fathers.”

Brown plays Randall Pearson on the TV drama This Is Us and starred in Black Panther as Prince N’Jobu, the father of Erik Killmonger.

This is not the first time Winfrey has honoured Dads. On Sept. 15, 2020, OWN premiered They Call Me Dad, which celebrated Black fatherhood and the special relationships between fathers and their children. Special guests included Anthony Hamilton, Kirk Franklin and NFL champ Malcolm Jenkins.

