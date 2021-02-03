Ferguson Jenkins

G98.7FM PRESENTS BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Ferguson Arthur Jenkins was born in Chatham, Ont. on Dec. 13, 1942.

He spent 21 years in the major leagues and played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox.

Highlights of his career include winning the 1971 National League Cy Young Award as the league’s top pitcher with the Chicago Cubs.

In 1974 he won the American League Comeback Player of the Year Award when he won a career-high 25 games as a Texas Ranger.

Jenkins retired as a Chicago Cub in 1983 and was the first Canadian inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991.

Upon being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Jenkins said, “Being recognized as being the best at what you do or one of the best at what you do is something that only a few people get to enjoy. But, being recognized for that and being the only representing your country . . . that is something special.”

Outside of baseball, Jenkins founded the Fergie Jenkins Foundation in 1999. The Foundation supports more than 500 charities in Canada and the United States including the Canadian and American Red Cross, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the YMCA.

The Foundation also operates the Fergie Jenkins Baseball/Black History Museum in St. Catharines, Ont.

SOURCES: BASEBALLHALL.ORG, FERGIEJENKINS.CA