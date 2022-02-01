Former President of the Ontario Black History Society Rosemary Sadlier speaks of the importance of Black history month

Source: Rosemary Sadlier’s Facebook

It’s February, and that means it’s Black History month, a chance for people in Canada to celebrate the many achievements and contributions of Black Canadians and their communities who, throughout history, have done so much to make Canada the culturally diverse, compassionate, and prosperous nation it is today.

Former President of the Ontario Black History Society Rosemary Sadlier, who was a guest on the GTA UP-CLOSE on Sunday morning, explains the significance of celebrating Black history month in Canada.

Black History Month’s 2022 Theme is: February and Forever- Celebrating Black History Today and Everyday.