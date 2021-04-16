Foxx’s New Gig

Corinne Foxx has a great new gig. She gets to boss around her dad, Jamie Foxx, in their new online sitcom, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me”.

The eight-episode comedy follows the life of successful business owner and bachelor, Brian Dixon, played by Jamie Foxx, as he becomes a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha, played by Kyla-Drew.

“It’s loosely, but pretty closely, based on my life and my experience with my dad,” Corinne Foxx said. “We really wanted to highlight the father-daughter relationship that is so universal, in that fathers and daughters have a unique relationship. Especially in a daughter’s teenagehood, where a father wants to connect with his daughter, wants to understand her, has an age gap, a gender gap, and there’s so much conflict there — and the teenage daughter wants nothing to do with her dad in her teenagehood.”

The 27-year-old actress and model’s mother is Jamie Foxx’s ex-girlfriend Connie Kline.

Corinne Foxx is calling many of the shots behind the camera as a writer and executive producer on the show. She says it wasn’t easy adjusting to her new role.

“The first couple of weeks I felt like a fish out of water and scrambling to do everything,” she said. “I was like, ‘What is my job description?’ and they were like, ‘You just do everything!’ I think it was a big learning curve. I think a lot of it was being a woman and young and finding your voice in the room and speaking up and sticking to your guns on certain issues. Those were things I had to build my confidence on. Not to say anyone was difficult to work with, it was just my own journey to go through.”

The younger Foxx is also involved with the weekly podcast, “Am I Doing This Right?” with her friend, Natalie McMillan. They help listeners navigate life’s biggest milestones, from filing your taxes to buying your first home.

Foxx advocates for mental health in the podcasts.

“I speak a lot about de-stigmatizing mental health especially in the Black community,” she said.

“There’s a lot of stigma about asking for help, and I feel like the more I can talk about my journey with my own anxiety then more people will feel comfortable seeking help.”

