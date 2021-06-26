Fraser-Pryce Qualifies for Olympics

To no one’s surprise, Jamaican Sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

On Friday at the Jamaican Olympic trials in Kingston, the world’s fastest woman completed her first step towards what she hopes to be her third Olympic gold medal. Fraser-Pryce secured her spot in Tokyo by running a swift 10.71 second 100m dash, winning the precursor competition.

The 34 year old set the track world on fire earlier this month with her 10.63 second sprint, good for second best all-time in the women’s 100m. Sitting less than two tenths of a second behind the world record time of 10.49 set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

After taking home the gold in the 100m dash at both the 2008 Beijing and the 2012 London Olympics, she was bested by countrywoman Elaine Thompson-Herah in Rio in 2016. If she takes home the title this year, she would become the first woman to win three gold medals in the competition.

After having a child in 2017, she reclaimed her title as world champion in 2019, becoming not only the oldest woman to win it, but the first mother to ever do so.

Despite stalwart Veronica Campbell-Brown deciding to retire just ahead of the Olympic trials, the rest of the competition is as fierce as ever. Fraser-Pryce defeated Jamaican favourites Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah to win the race on Friday.

Young American upstart Sha’charri Richardson seems destined to steal some of the spotlight, with not only her speed, but her colourful looks becoming quite popular with fans. As long as the Olympic community remembers that Shelly-Ann was the original sprinter to take home medals with brightly coloured hair.

In the Men’s 100m, Tyquendo Tracey beat out Yohan Blake for the title with a time of 10.00 seconds flat.

Sources: THESPEC.COM, WORLD-TRACK.ORG, JAMAICA-GLEANER.COM, NBCSPORTS.COM