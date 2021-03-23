Gold for Bounty Killer, Lady Saw

Sometimes it’s good to collaborate. Especially when that collab ends up as a gold record.

Bounty Killer and Lady Saw both received gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for their collaborations with pop group No Doubt.

The two Jamaican songsters featured on the American group’s 2001 album, Rock Steady.

Bounty Killer featured on the hit “Hey Baby” while Lady Saw collaborated on “Underneath It All.”

The RIAA certified the tracks on March 8, 2021 after they sold over 500,000 units each.

Both songs were produced by veteran duo Sly & Robbie for No Doubt’s album, which is 2X Platinum.

Bounty Killer said, “This accomplishment, I am so elated about it and would like to say congratulations to No Doubt on this special accomplishment, big up.”

“‘Hey Baby’ 20 years old and now gold strong. I always knew that this collaboration between myself and No Doubt was a special one,” he added.

“This win is not only or me but a definite win for Reggae/Dancehall music. This tells me that the future of our music is solid gold. Kaboom.”

Bounty Killer recently shared a video of himself performing “Hey Baby” at the 2003 Super Bowl halftime show with No Doubt.

“Hey Baby” won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo of Group in 2002.

Lady Saw, now known as Minister Marion Hall, won the same Grammy with No Doubt in 2003 for her collaboration on “Underneath It All.” Lady Saw became the first female dancehall DJ to get the honour.

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, DANCEHALLMAG.COM, IRIEFM.NET