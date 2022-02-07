Gonsalves wants global lobby for US to exonerate Marcus Garvey

Source: iwnsvg.com

As we celebrate Black History Month, a call has been made to lobby the US to exonerate Marcus Garvey.

Garvey, Jamaica’s first national hero was convicted by for mail fraud in the US in 1923.

Speaking on G 987’s Talk show, the GTA Up-Close, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves says the effort was initiated by the P.J. Patterson Centre for Africa-Caribbean Advocacy at the University of the West Indies, Mona.

https://g987fm.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Feb-7-2022-SVG-PM-Ralf-Gonsalves-1.mp3

Gonsalves is appealing to persons to sign the online petition that was opened on February 1 for Black History Month.

To sign the petition you can go the website “Just4Garvey” as in the number 4 or visit https://bit.ly/exonerategarvey.