Gonsalves wants global lobby for US to exonerate Marcus Garvey

As we celebrate Black History Month, a call has been made to lobby the US to exonerate Marcus Garvey.
Garvey, Jamaica’s first national hero was convicted by for mail fraud in the US in 1923.
Speaking on G 987’s Talk show, the GTA Up-Close, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves says the effort was initiated by the P.J. Patterson Centre for Africa-Caribbean Advocacy at the University of the West Indies, Mona.
Gonsalves is appealing to persons to sign the online petition that was opened on February 1 for Black History Month.
To sign the petition you can go the website “Just4Garvey” as in the number 4 or visit https://bit.ly/exonerategarvey.