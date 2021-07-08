H.E.R Announces Reggae Project

H.E.R, the R&B sensation, has announced that she’s working on a reggae project, and continues to prove that apparently she can do anything.

The highly touted singer and guitarist announced on Wednesday July 7 that her first big dip into the genre is coming “very soon.” Fans can look back on her work with Skip Marley on the 2020 song “Slow Down” as a precursor to this sort of project.

“When I worked on Slow Down with Skip [Marley], I realized how much I love Caribbean music,” said the 24 year old. “But really getting into it, and celebrating that culture, I wanted to go all in.”

2021 has been an unstoppable year for H.E.R, taking home not only her third and fourth Grammy awards, but also her first Oscar for her original song “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

She followed up award season with her first official studio album, “Back of my Mind,” released less than a month ago under RCA.

It should come as no surprise to fans that H.E.R continues to break boundaries with her music. Time and time again, she has refused to let her work be boxed in. Her latest release was a sign of that genre-fluid ambition, with the project weaving in more avenues than solely R&B.

“Honestly I love Caribbean music. I didn’t have a full appreciation for it until I moved to New York, the East Coast,” said H.E.R in an apple music interview on Wednesday. “I got into dancehall, some of the more uptempo and club records. But I’ve been a huge fan of reggae since I was a kid.”

