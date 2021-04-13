H.E.R. in Jamaica

H.E.R. is catching some rays in Jamaica and working on two projects.

Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R. (Having Everything Revealed), is working on a track with DJ Khaled and working on an EP, she said in an interview on April 10.

“Me and DJ Khaled have a song together that I’m really excited for people to hear, and he wanted to shoot the video here. My EP that I’ll be releasing is gonna feature a lot of reggae artists. It’s gonna be dope,” she said.

The American’s track with DJ Khaled will appear on his upcoming album, Khaled Khaled.

In a video posted on April 10, DJ Khaled greeted H.E.R. and hinted that her vocals on both projects, “sounds amazing.”

H.E.R., born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, 23, said her hit song, Slow Down, with Skip Marley, was the inspiration for her reggae project.

“I felt like Slow Down was one song that made me even want to dive into reggae even deeper. I’ve always loved reggae, and now I’m about to do a whole reggae project,” she said.

“My EP is definitely coming this year. I’m still finishing it up and making sure it’s great before releasing it.”

Slow Down earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song. It also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Adult R&B Songs chart in 2020.

Following the success of Slow Down, H.E.R. released her first solo reggae offering, Do To Me, on July 7, 2020.

H.E.R. won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year for I Can’t Breathe in March 2021.

“It’s such a big deal and an honour. I didn’t expect to win it, and there were so many amazing artists in the same category. When I heard the announcement, I was super surprised. The [song’s] message, it really came from my own personal anxiety and looking at the world around me and my perspective of the world and what was going on in the summer of 2020 and the protests in America,” she said.

“I couldn’t really believe that people listened to the song and it gave them perspective. It really means the world to me just because it’s an important message and also very personal to me.”

Her 2017 album H.E.R. won Best R&B Album at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2018. The singer’s last compilation project was I Used to Know Her in 2019.

