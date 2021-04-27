H.E.R. Wins First Oscar

H.E.R. added to her growing award collection with an Oscar on April 25.

H.E.R., an acronym for “Having Everything Revealed” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah.

She shared the Oscar with singer-songwriter Tiara Thomas and producer Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II. It was also the pair’s first Oscar.

The famous statuette joins H.E.R.’s 2021 Song of the Year Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe.” Thomas and Emile II collaborated on that hit as well.

To say H.E.R., born Gabriella Wilson, was excited to win the Oscar is an understatement.

“I did not expect to win this award. I am so, so, so grateful, not only to win but to be a part of such an important, important story,” H.E.R. said in her acceptance speech. “Thank you to the Academy—I’ve always wanted to say that! I have to thank God for giving us these gifts. And my parents, my beautiful mother who’s here with me today and my father at home, all those days of listening to Sly & the Family Stone and Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye really paid off, so thank you, Dad.”

The 23-year-old artist continued her speech with an important message to filmmakers and fellow musicians.

“I believe we have an opportunity and a responsibility, to me, to tell the truth, and to write history the way that it was and how it connects us to today and what we see going on in the world today.”

“Knowledge is power, music is power and as long as I’m standing, I’m always going to fight for us. I’m always going to fight for my people and fight for what’s right. And I think that’s what music does, that’s what storytelling does. Thank you.”

The multi-Grammy award winner also thanked the film’s director Shaka King and the movie’s crew.

H.E.R. won the 2021 Grammy for Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagined.”

In 2019, she won Grammys for Best R&B Performance for “Best Part” and Best R&B Album for H.E.R.

The artist is half Filipino and half Black, and she identifies strongly with both sides. Her home as a kid was distinctly Filipino, she said in an interview, but her Dad’s Black culture was also present.

“My Dad would throw down with the soul food when we had our Black side over. Black culture, to me, is so important and I identify with young Black women. I represent young Black women, and I’m proud of that.”

SOURCES: GRAMMY.COM, PITCHFORK.COM, VIBE.COM, WWD.COM