Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

Tina Turner is one of the nominees for the 2021 Class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Turner was previously inducted in 1991 with her late husband Ike Turner, but she enjoyed solo success with her comeback classic Private Dancer.

Other nominees for the 2021 class include Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, and Dionne Warwick.

It appears the Hall of Fame is finally addressing its criticism of an apparent bias toward white male classic rock acts with this year’s class. Seven of the 16 acts up for induction are female or female-fronted, while nine of them feature artists of color. Both are records for the Hall of Fame.

The Hall is also embracing non-classic rock genres. Nominees represent rap, pop, R&B, metal and Afrobeat.

East Coast hip-hop icon Jay-Z is on the ballot in his first year of eligibility. An act is eligible 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

Previously eligible acts include hip-hop soul queen Mary J. Blige, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and soul-pop vocalist Dionne Warwick.

This is hip-hop legend LL Cool J’s sixth nomination, and soul-funk great Chaka Khan’s seventh nomination. Khan was previously nominated as a solo act three times, and four times as part of Rufus & Chaka Khan.

The big question remains – who will get in? The induction takes place in Cleveland later this year.

Fans are invited to vote for their favourite nominee until April 30. Unfortunately, receiving the most votes does not guarantee induction into the Hall.

