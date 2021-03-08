Harry and Meghan Interview

In a primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed racism was one reason for their split from the British Royal Family.

According to Meghan, a senior member of the Royal Family had, “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

The topic of conversation was the couple’s unborn son, Archie. Prince Harry had the conversations and relayed them to her.

Meghan and Harry both refused to name who expressed those concerns. “I think that would be very damaging to them,” Meghan said.

“That conversation, I am never going to share,” said Harry. “At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”

Meghan added, “They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security.”

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘you won’t be given security, not gonna be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

The Duchess of Sussex also revealed that she suffered a mental health crisis during her pregnancy, and being a member of the Royal Family was, “almost unsurvivable”.

“I just didn’t want to be alive any more. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how he [Harry] just cradled me.”

Meghan sought help from a senior person and was told she could not get help.

“I went to the institution and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help, said I had never felt that way before and need to go somewhere, and I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

When she approached human resources at Buckingham Palace she was told, “My heart goes out to you because we see how bad it is. But we can’t help you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution.”

On a happier note, the couple confirmed they are expecting a baby girl in the summer. It will be their last child.

SOURCES: ALJAZEERA.COM, BBC.COM, THEGUARDIAN.COM