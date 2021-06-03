Honourary Doctorate for Marley

Call him Dr. Marley.

Ziggy Marley will receive an honourary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Medgar Evers College on June 3.

College President Patricia Ramsey will confer the honourary degree to Marley during a commencement ceremony honouring the College’s classes of 2020 and 2021.

Marley, the eldest son of reggae legend Bob Marley and Rita Marley, is an eight-time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, activist and humanitarian.

He founded the U.R.G.E. (Unlimited. Resources. Giving. Enlightenment.) charity. It works to improve the lives of children through educational, health and environmental efforts to improve their communities.

In 2020, Marley received the Black Press of America’s prestigious Global Icon Achievement Award, and in 2017 he became the first reggae artist to win the George and Ira Gershwin Award for Lifetime Musical Achievement.

SOURCES: MEC.CUNY.EDU, URGEFOUNDATION.ORG, ZIGGYMARLEY.COM