Honouring The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson needs to make more space in his awards cabinet.

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) will honour Johnson with the HCA Trailblazer Award at the fourth annual HCA Film Awards on March 5.

The HCA Trailblazer Award celebrates actors and filmmakers who speak out and advocate for social change.

In a statement released on Feb. 24, HCA chairman Scott Menzel said, “Dwayne Johnson epitomizes everything our Trailblazer Award stands for. He goes above and beyond on many things in the world that actually matter and uses his voice to do good in a time most needed.”

After Johnson and members of his family were diagnosed with COVID -19, he encouraged his fans to donate plasma to help with pandemic relief. Plasma containing COVID-19 antibodies is used to treat patients suffering from the virus.

Johnson made donations to frontline workers and first responders, and he uses his celebrity to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Johnson is also a long-time supporter of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Other stars being honoured at the HCA Film Awards include Lin-Manuel Miranda. The In the Height and Hamilton creator will receive the HCA Inspire Award. The annual award is presented to an individual whose work serves as an inspiration to others.

