House Of Balloons Re-Release

The Weeknd is re-releasing his mixtape House of Balloons on March 21 to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

House of Balloons was originally released on March 21, 2011 as a free download. The R&B star then combined it with two other mixtapes, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence, to produce Trilogy, his first compilation album.

In an online post, the Toronto singer, born Abel Tesfaye, announced the news.

“On Sunday for its 10 year anniversary I’m releasing House of Balloons on all streaming platforms for the first time in it’s original incarnation. With the original mixes and samples,” he wrote.

Notable samples on the 2011 mixtape include Beach House’s “Master of None” in “The Party & The After Party,” Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat” in “What You Need,” and Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Happy House” in the title track.

Some of the samples were not cleared for an official release prior to 2021.

A limited-edition vinyl of House of Balloons, featuring new artwork by New York-based artist Daniel Arsham, will also be released.

