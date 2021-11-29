India pushes renewed trade talks with Canada in aftermath of two Michaels China woes

Source: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Canada and India are quietly setting the stage to reboot formal free trade talks.

Trade negotiators from both countries have held four “consultative meetings” in the last year via video, and the most recent one in October saw the two side’s trade preliminary proposals.

The renewed engagement is a result of India’s aggressive new trade policy, dubbed “early harvest,” which has seen the country attempt to make incremental steps towards full-scale free trade deals with Britain, the European Union, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and now Canada.

Last week, a delegation of 40 Indian information technology companies toured Canada, making stops in the Maritimes, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Waterloo, Ontario..