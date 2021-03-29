IRAWMA Nominees Announced

The International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) announced their 2021 nominations on March 23 and Buju Banton leads with 11 possible wins.

Banton’s nominations include the Peter Tosh Award for Recording Artist of the Year, the Emperor of Reggae and World Music – Bob Marley Award for Entertainer of the Year, and the Marcus Garvey Humanitarian Award.

Bounty Killer, Popcaan, and Koffee each have six nominations while Skip Marley and Beenie Man have five each.

Gramps Morgan and Tarrus Riley have four.

The IRAWMA were established in 1982 to honor the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artists, including songwriters, performers, promoters, and musicians.

Online voting is now open.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual IRAWMA show will be broadcasted from Jamaica on Sunday, May 2.

