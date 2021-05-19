It’s a Girl!

Naomi Campbell is a Mom!

The supermodel shared the news on May 18. The baby girl’s name and date of birth were not released.

In an adorable photo shared online, Campbell cradles her baby’s feet in her hand.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

It is the first child for Campbell 50, who did not release information about her pregnancy. The birth announcement comes just a few days ahead of her own birthday on May 22 and was confirmed by Campbell’s representative.

Campbell’s mother, Jamaican-born Valerie Morris-Campbell shared her joy online.

“Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a longtime to be grandmother,” she wrote.

The supermodel was born in London, England. She was discovered as a schoolgirl and was the first Black British model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

She hosts the podcast, No Filter with Naomi and founded the Fashion For Relief charity in 2005.

Campbell hinted in past interviews that she wanted children.

In May 2017 she said, “I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

Asked if she would have the child herself rather than adopt, she replied, “Maybe. Maybe… Maybe.”

SOURCES: BBC.COM, BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM CNN.COM, PEOPLE.COM