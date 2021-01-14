J. Lo.’s New Video

Photo Credit: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez released her new video for her song “In The Morning” and she looks like an angel. Lopez premiered the video on Triller, and it hits all online platforms on Jan. 15.

In the ethereal video, Lopez is an angel who loves fashion and transforms into mythical creatures. She belts her tune while showcasing designer couture from the likes of Augusto Manzanares, Iris van Herpen, and Marco Marco.

Lopez explained the video’s concept on social media. “It’s full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else… you can only change yourself,”

“Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn’t truly value all you have to offer.”

Sources: ETCanada.com, Vogue.com