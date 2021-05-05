Jackson’s New Series

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson announced his new TV series, Confessions Of A Crime Queen, on May 4.

The anthology series is produced by Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television company and producer Rich Bye and Goodbye Pictures. It will debut on Discovery+ in 2022.

Jackson took to social media to share the news with his fans.

“See this is the point you should realize I’m not playing,” he wrote in the post.

“Green Light Gang,” he added.

Combining documentary and scripted techniques, each season of the show will examine the true story of a woman who led a multi-million dollar criminal empire before it comes crashing to the ground. An A-list actress will star as and interview the female crime queen.

In an interview, Jackson said, “As G-Unit Film & Television continues its rapid growth, we have to think outside the box and challenge ourselves to tell entertaining and important stories in new ways. … I am thrilled to add Confessions of a Crime Queen to the G-Unit Film & Television slate in 2022.”

Jackson’s other successful tv series include Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, For Life, and the upcoming BMF.

As a rapper, 50 Cent’s iconic album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ put him on top. Some of his well-known tracks include “In da Club,” “Just A Lil Bit,” “21 Questions,” and “P.I.M.P.”

He was nominated for 16 Grammy Awards and won his only award in 2009 for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group. 50 Cent and Dr. Dre were featured on Eminem’s hit “Crack A Bottle.”

SOURCES: DEADLINE.COM, GRAMMY.COM, URBANISLANDZ.COM