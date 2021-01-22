Jamaican Jazz Fest

Sevana

Photo Credit: Jamaican Jazz and Blues Festival

Jazz fans rejoice! The Jamaican Jazz and Blues Festival returns March 4-6, 2021.

This year’s festival is a virtual, interactive event with an artisan village and pre-festival band search. Other events include question and answer sessions, games, and chat rooms.

It is also family-friendly, and the three nightly hosts reflect that mandate. Social media influencer Quite Perry hosts Night One, online reality show stars The Mitchells host Night Two, and Jamaican television personality Terri-Karelle Reid hosts Night Three.

Confirmed performers include Jah 9, Jon Secada, Lila Ike, and Sevana.

The Jazz and Blues Festival was first staged in November 1996 and former performers include Chakka Khan, Aaron Neville, and Shaggy.

Admission is free. Donations will be collected for a charity assisting technical event practitioners.

