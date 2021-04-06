James Jams in Space

King James is going to space.

The basketball star has major hang time in the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer that was recently released online.

In his major acting debut, James plays a basketball player who wants his son, Dom, to follow him onto the basketball court. Dom has the skills to be a great ball player, but he is more interested in technology and wants to develop video games.

Dom tries to steal some of Dad’s social media followers, and the father and son are sucked into the world of artificial intelligence (A.I.).

James meets the King of the Serververse, movie star Don Cheadle, who has captured Dom. The only way for James to get his son back is to play some basketball.

Bugs Bunny helps James recruit the Tune Squad, a gang of zany Looney Tunes characters including Elmer Fudd, Porky Pig and Lola Bunny, who is voiced by Zendaya.

The Tune Squad battles the Goon Squad, A.I.–enhanced pro basketball players, at the Space Jam.

Michael Jordan first teamed up with Bugs Bunny and the Toon Squad 25 years ago in the original Space Jam.

This time around, cartoon characters from outside the Looney Tunes universe make cameo appearances including Fred Flintstone and Yogi Bear.

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres in theatres and streaming services on July 16, 2021.

