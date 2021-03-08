Janet Jackson Documentary

Janet Jackson, the youngest child from the famous musical family, is getting her own documentary in early 2022.

The biopic, with a working title of JANET, will be “an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story,” according to an announcement made on March 3.

The two night, four hour event coincides with the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s debut album, Janet Jackson. The album was released on Sept. 21, 1982 and featured such hits as, “Young Love”, “Come Give Your Love to Me” and “Say You Do.”

The documentary joins Jackson and her famous family as they mourn the passing of their father, Joseph.

Jackson also discusses the loss of her brother, Michael, her controversial 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Justin Timberlake, and her thoughts on becoming a mother at age 50.

Never-before-seen footage from Jackson’s life, including home videos, are also featured.

Jackson and Randy Jackson are executive producers of the project.

SOURCES: AENETWORKS.COM, CNN.COM, JANETJACKSON.COM