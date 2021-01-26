Jimmy Cliff Awarded

Jimmy Cliff

Photo Credit: DANCEHALLMAG.COM

Jimmy Cliff is now an official representative of Jamaica.

Cliff was presented with an Official Passport on Jan. 20. by Minister of Culture, Gender and Sport, Olivia Grange, and State Minister Alando Terrelonge at the ministry’s offices in New Kingston.

According to the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, official passports are, “issued to government officials who will be representing Jamaica’s interests oversea.”

Cliff, 72, was born James Chambers. He holds two Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. His hit songs include Wonderful World, Beautiful People, and Reggae Night.

Cliff helped popularize reggae around the world when he was the lead actor in the movie The Harder They Come. He also appeared in the 1985 comedy, Club Paradise, with Robin Williams.

SOURCES: DANCEHALLMAG.COM, NPR.ORG, PICA.GOV.JM