Jordan to Rename Rum

Michael B. Jordan needs a lesson in Caribbean culture.

The American actor raised a few eyebrows when he launched his rum brand, J’Ouvert.

Papers filed by Jordan’s lawyer to register J’Ouvert at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office claimed the word had, “no meaning in a foreign language.”

An online petition with over 13,000 signatures is calling on Black Panther actor to stop his use of the word.

“The word J’Ouvert is deeply rooted in Trinbagonian and Caribbean culture,” the petition says.

“We are not a powerless people! We are a people rich in culture, history, and love. It’s time we love ourselves enough to stop the sale of our culture to foreign entities that do not respect or value our global contributions and who do not support and uphold our countries in respectful, long-lasting, tangible, and verifiable ways!”

“Through this simple petition, we will ensure that those responsible for this utterly disrespectful and self-serving act learn to honor Caribbean people and their history.”

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj took to social media, calling on Jordan to drop the name.

“I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive— but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper,” the Queen of Rap shared with her millions of followers.

Jordan issued an apology on June 22.

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture(we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on. Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations…” he wrote on social media.

“We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

