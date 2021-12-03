Journalists protests at India’s Parliament

Photo Credit: [Bilal Kuchay/Al Jazeera]

Journalists in India are protesting against the government’s decision to limit the number of reporters covering the ongoing winter session of parliament through a “lottery system”, calling it a “ploy to censor transmission of news and information to people”.

Dozens of journalists and representatives from India’s press and media bodies gathered at the Press Club of India in the capital New Delhi on Thursday, shouting slogans such as “Long live press freedom” and demanding access to parliament.

Citing the coronavirus pandemic, the government last year restricted the entry of media personnel to the parliament.

India’s opposition parties and rights activists have accused Modi’s government of targeting journalists through draconian laws, controlling a section of right-wing news media, and avoiding discussions on key issues inside the parliament.