Kenya plans to deny services to unvaccinated people

Photo Credit: Patrick Meinhardt/Bloomberg

The Kenyan government plans to introduce a directive next month to prevent citizens who haven’t been vaccinated against Covid from receiving government services.

Kenyans will also require proof of vaccination in order to visit government institutions for education, immigration, tax and other services. The directive will come into force on December 21.

Beginning on Tuesday, young people over the age of 15 will be able to get a Pfizer jab.

Kenya has a target of vaccinating 10 million people by the end of December.

So far less than 10% of the population has been vaccinated.