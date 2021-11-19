Kids’ COVID-19 vaccine approval

Source: CBC

Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, then later detailed plans to ease some of the pandemic-related measures at the border.

The federal government has scheduled a media briefing with officials at 10 a.m. Friday to share news regarding authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children.

Provinces have said they are poised and ready to start vaccinating children as soon as doses are distributed.

Canada is expecting an accelerated delivery of 2.9 million child-sized doses, enough for a first dose for every child in the five to 11 age group.