Konshens Goes Platinum

Have a drink, Konshens! You’ve earned it!

The dancehall artist’s hit track, “Succa Proof”, a collaboration with Nipsey Hussle, was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

On Feb. 21, Konshens shared a video on social media showing him having a drink before his RIAA plaque. He also shouted out to his deceased collaborator with the video’s caption, “RIP great ute!!”

The RIAA plaque is also featured in the video. The inscription reads, “Presented To Garfield “Konshens” Spence To Commemorate RIAA Platinum Certification Of The All Money In/Atlantic Records Album “Victory Lap”.

“Succa Proof” was featured on Hussle’s 2018 Grammy-award-winning Victory Lap album.

The single sold one million copies to earn the platinum label.

Konshens also teased he’s working on new music, possibly with dancehall queen, Spice, in another social media post.

“Before i drop all this … i just wanna know who ready?”

Hussle died on March 3, 2019, after he was shot multiple times outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, DANCEHALLMAG.COM