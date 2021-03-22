Konshens’s New Album, Single

Konshens is reviving his “red hair” era with his upcoming album, Red Reign.

The album, expected later this year, is a return to, “the hungry, aggressive Konshens,” the artist said.

The dancehall singer’s red hair era lasted from 2011 to 2012. He says his attitude back then was, “jus’ a go fi it. Aggressively.”

Konshens says he’s feeling that passion again.

“In the sense that I have a renewed hunger; mi have something else to prove and me just a approach the business of music aggressively again.”

Highlights of the upcoming album include a collaboration with Spice and production from Rvssian, Track Starr, Silent Addy, and Jonny Blaze.

The album’s first single, “Can’t Stay Sober” was released on March 18. It is a response to Konshens’s drinking problems.

“Right now, I drink way too much and this song helped me to realise that, and now I’m taking steps to kick it.”

The singer acknowledges the global pandemic’s effects on people. He does not advocate for, nor condemn, drinking and drug use.

“The current climate of the world is forcing you into a state where it’s almost like you can’t stay sober,” Konshens said. “I’m not encouraging it, I’m acknowledging the reality. This is a stressful time, and people are searching for an escape.”

In the song’s official audio released online, Konshens is fully submerged in a pool of water. It is a metaphor for the self-medicating practices people use to stay afloat during the pandemic.

The official video for “Can’t Stay Sober,” co-directed by Konshens and Kenny Gray will drop on March 24, 2021.

In February 2021, the dancehall artist’s hit, “Succa Proof,” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The track was a collaboration with the late Nipsey Hussle, who died on March 3, 2019, after he was shot multiple times outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles.

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, DANCEHALLMAG.COM, LOOPJAMAICA.COM