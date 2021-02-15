Kranium Drops New EP

Sit back and vibe to the smooth melodic sounds of Kranium’s new five-track EP, Toxic.

The dancehall artist released the EP on Feb. 12. The five tracks include classics such as “Block Traffic,” “Through The Window,” his 2020 smash “Gal Policy” and the title track.

Kranium says it is the perfect appetizer for his forthcoming debut album and he wanted to release an EP during the early buzz of “Gal Policy” but he delayed the project due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Most of the songs were recorded in COVID,” he said. “To promote a record it’s like the shows, the interviews and stuff like that and because that has been taken away from us we had to push it back to now. We realise seh we still in a pandemic so now it’s like let’s select the songs that we think are strong enough to give them an appetizer.”

Kranium also released an official music video for “Won’t Judge,” It happens to be his favourite track from the EP.

“I don’t give fans too much music so dem always appreciate what I do drop,” he said. “I don’t think I ever drop a whack record, and it’s not even about self-praise or recommendation. “Won’t Judge” is like the woman dem a go understand, ‘Okay this is Kranium, weh mi really love bout him.’”

He added, “the EP isn’t a traditional dancehall project. It’s more melodic. I leaned more into the rhythmic zone with this one — more into the ‘Melody God’ in me.”

Kranium is confident Toxic will be well received as it illustrates his musical growth since his 2015 Rumours EP which featured his breakout hit, “Nobody Has to Know”.

However, he admits he is anxious about fans’ reactions to his forthcoming album.

“It’s scary and I’m panicking at the same time because fi me it’s more like I don’t think people digest Kranium music how dem supposed to,” he said.

