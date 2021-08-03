Kyle Lowry Leaves Raptors

Kyle Lowry, the greatest Raptor of all time is officially a member of the Miami Heat. Nine years in the 6ix, 6 time all-star, NBA Champion, and the heart and soul of a city, his presence, tenacity, and impact in Toronto are unparalleled.

He was dealt to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade involving players yet to be named. He joins fellow all-stars Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo in a clear push for another championship title. At 35 years old, it’s clear that Lowry wants to make the most of the end of his career, and win one more ring.

Kyle Lowry’s time as a Toronto Raptor is like none before. No athlete has loved, cared, and wanted to win for this city quite as much as Kyle. His desire to win was apparent, leaving his body and soul out on the court every single night.

Beloved by all, Kyle was a mainstay, a player who defined the city, and made Raptors basketball what it is today. The #WeTheNorth era saw Toronto fans enjoy the greatest run of success the team has ever experienced. That era comes to a close today.

Nine years with the Raptors, seven years in a row making the playoffs, six all-star appearances, two Eastern Conference Finals, one championship, and 37.59 million fans across the great white North. A legacy not soon to be forgotten, and according to Mayor John Tory, a legacy soon to be immortalized by a statue at some point in the near future. The only athlete in this city to deserve it.

He departs the Toronto Raptors as the all-time leader in 3’s, assists, steals, triple-doubles, and is second place in points, behind best friend, and We the North running mate, DeMar DeRozan. But more importantly than anything else, he departs the Toronto Raptors as the greatest, and as a lifelong Torontonian, no matter where he chooses to go.

From everyone in Toronto, thank you Kyle Lowry.

