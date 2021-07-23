LeBron James Becomes Billionaire

LeBron James is officially a billionaire, and is actually the first ever basketball player to reach the milestone while still active in the league.

He joins Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Roger Federer as the only athletes to build up that much capital while still active in their sports.

Though Michael Jordan still holds the top spot for highest earnings by a basketball player ever, Jordan didn’t hit that mark while still in the league. The majority of Jordan’s $2.2 billion dollar net worth comes from his iconic “Air Jordan” shoe brand, netting him $130 million annually.

It’s safe to say that LeBron James’ status has transcended that of a basketball player, and is now essentially a media mogul. Heading the SpringHill Production company, James and his partner Maverick Carter, have been making their mark in Hollywood.

Alongside the massive cinematic release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” the company has put out shows like “The Shop” on HBO and “Self Made” on Netflix. The new addition to the Space Jam series grossed an estimated $31.7 million in its first weekend in the Box Office, hitting #1 in the USA.

“I didn’t think I was ready to do anything of that magnitude. I wanted to continue to focus on my game and give it as much as I could,” said LeBron about his new movie. “In my younger days, part of my thinking was ‘Space Jam was so good, how can I top this?’ There’s always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything Michael [did]. But I’ve gotten older, and you know who you are. You know what you stand for.”

Sources: SPORTS.YAHOO.COM, BLEACHERREPORT.COM, BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, PEOPLE.COM