Lee “Scratch” Perry, the legendary reggae artist and producer, passed away earlier today at age 85 in the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Jamaica.

A pioneer, an innovator, and a fearless creator, always willing to break rules to create a sound unlike any other. The father of modern dub and an early Bob Marley collaborator, the music of the islands wouldn’t be what it is today with his influence.

May he rest in peace and power

More to come…