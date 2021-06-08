Lil Baby, Skillibeng Collab?

Lil Baby is considering a collab with Skillibeng.

Rumours are circulating online following a video call between the dancehall DJ, the Atlanta rapper, and Claims Records’ Gutty Bling.

It appears Lil Baby and Skillibeng have chatted about working together for a while.

“Lil Baby is seeking a way to get into the Jamaican culture and he was curious to know who was making the most noise in dancehall at the moment,” Gutty Bling said in an interview.

“I hooked it up and I give Baby one of my songs with the space between it. A song Skilli did already.”

Gutty Bling confirmed that Lil Baby received Skillibeng’s verse and loves it but is trying to find time to add his part.

“The Bigger Picture” rapper was busy working on The Voice of The Heroes, a collaboration with Lil Durk. It was released on June 3.

Skillibeng has also been busy. In April, he collaborated with rappers Rich The Kid and Jay Critch on “Real Boss”.

In May, the “Coke” deejay worked with Nicki Minaj as she remixed his 2020 hit “Crocodile Teeth” for her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape.

SOURCES: DANCEHALLMAG.COM, URBANISLANDZ.COM