Lil’ Kim’s Memoirs

Think you know Lil’ Kim?

You can test your knowledge when she releases her memoir, The Queen Bee, on Nov. 2, 2021.

Kim announced the news in an online post on April 28.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” the rapper said.

“Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.”

The Queen Bee, written by Kim and author Kathy Iandoli, covers the rapper’s life and 30-year career. It also discussed Kim’s relationships, her struggles within the misogynistic music industry, and her time in prison.

Born Kimberly Denise Jones, Kim grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn, N.Y. She met up-and-coming rapper Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace when she was 17 and he 19. After their first meeting, she became his protégé and eventually his girlfriend.

Kim became the only female member of the Junior M.A.F.I.A. The success of their first and only album, Conspiracy, in August 1995, set Kim on her solo course.

Her double-platinum album Hard Core dropped in 1996. She earned her first Grammy nomination, and became the first female rapper with three consecutive #1 singles on Billboard’s rap chart, “No Time,” “Not Tonight,” and “Crush on You.”

The Grammy-award winning rapper went on to sell millions of records and continues to be a cultural force.

Hachette Books will publish The Queen Bee as a hardcover book and an audiobook.

SOURCES: BILLBOARD.COM, EXCLAIM.CA, PEOPLE.COM