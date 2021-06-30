Lil Nas X Announces Album

Lil Nas X has announced that his debut full-length album is on the way. Though he has yet to give fans a release date, he declared that it would be titled ‘Montero,’ a shout to his given first name.

He released a trailer for the upcoming album on his Instagram. The video, inspired by Marvel movie trailers, features snippets from iconic videos and images since his rise to stardom.

The Old Town Road star has been putting out hit after hit since his record breaking single, proving once again that he isn’t a one hit wonder. He put out his debut EP ‘7’ in 2019, and received a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

Lil Nas X has been in the news for other reasons in the past couple days. At the end of his performance at the BET awards, he kissed one of his male backup dancers, sparking a polarizing reaction on Twitter.

Many took this opportunity to criticize the LGBT star, claiming that using African imagery in this way was “disrespectful to ancestors.” But rapper and producer Diddy was supportive of the 22 year old, tweeting out “Lil Nas X did that! Be Fearless!”

“It took me a lot of time to mentally prepare for this performance,” said Lil Nas X in a tweet on Monday. “While on stage I was trembling knowing that I was performing something like that in front of my straight peers.”

He is no stranger to controversy and opposition from many members of the media. His removal from the Billboard country charts sparked conversation around racial injustice, and gatekeeping from a historically white genre. And earlier this year, the artist came under fire for his use of Catholic imagery in the video for his song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

